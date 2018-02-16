Police appeal for witnesses over death of boy (5) in river

POLICE INVESTIGATING THE sudden death of Kayden Fleck (5) on Saturday in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses.

Kayden Fleck was swept away after entering the River Braid just after 1pm that day.

PSNI officers managed to rescue him from the river around six kilometres downstream, and airlifted him to hospital.

However he did not survive the incident.

His parents, Darrel and Leanne Fleck, described their son as a “happy-go-lucky” boy. He and his twin brother Jayden were “the two musketeers”, they said.

Today, PSNI Constable Greenwood said:

Police investigating the sudden death of Kayden are trying to establish his last movements.

It is believed that Kayden and his brother were in the vicinity of the River Braid near the Ecos Centre, Ballymena at approximately 12 midday – 1pm on Saturday, 10 February 2018.

“Were you out walking along the Braid River or did you take part in the park run that morning? Did you see Kayden and his brother playing near the river? Did you witness Kayden go into the water?

Anyone with information is encouraged to phone police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 613 10/02/18.

Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, could help us trace the last movements of Kayden.

Police are not treating the young boy’s death as suspicious.