This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Give our defence forces a living wage'; Why I'm marching on the Dáil today

Dr Tom Clonan outlines his reasons for protesting at Leinster House today.

By Tom Clonan Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,930 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4242105
Tom Clonan Security specialist and columnist, TheJournal.ie

TODAY AT 11.45 am, retired members of the Defence Forces will march on Leinster House to protest the appalling pay and working conditions that have plunged our armed forces into crisis. 

The march, attended by serving and retired soldiers along with the wives and partners of soldiers, is almost without precedent in the history of the State.  The crisis within our Defence Forces is also unprecedented.  As a retired army officer, I will march today to highlight the irreparable damage that is being done to one of the Republic’s most valuable institutions.

The Defence Forces, or Oglaigh na hEireann is a unique institution within our Republic.  The men and women of our armed forces, unlike other workers within the state, willingly accept unlimited personal liability to Irish society when they enlist. 

In harm’s way

They are the only workers who place themselves voluntarily in harm’s way in order to express their citizenship and loyalty to the Irish Republic – at home and abroad. 

Many have paid the ultimate price and have sacrificed their lives for peace and security both within Ireland on operational duties and on peacekeeping missions in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.  No Irish soldier does this for personal gain.  No Irish soldier is motivated by monetary reward. 

In an era of individualism and self-actualisation through materialism, consumption and greed, our young soldiers are unique in that they are motivated solely by a desire to help others, to save lives and give expression to Irish-ness and Irish global citizenship in some of the most difficult and hostile environments in the world.

As I write, sailors in the Irish Naval Service are pulling men, women and children from the cold waters of the Mediterranean off the coast of North Africa.  The national broadcaster has filmed Irish sailors giving CPR and mouth to mouth resuscitation to refugees in extremis, saving lives, giving selflessly and tirelessly of themselves. 

Irish soldiers are operating in some of the most hostile environments in the world.  As I write, Irish troops are patrolling in Syria along the Golan Heights.  We have hundreds of Irish men and women supporting peace in neighbouring Lebanon and throughout the Middle East and Africa including a difficult mission in Mali. 

I know from personal experience that the presence of Irish troops in such conflict zones cannot stop all of the slaughter that we have become so familiar with on our news-feeds, but our presence in those countries certainly saves thousands of lives. 

I also know only too well that those Irish soldiers who return from such missions pay a high personal price for their experience of conflict, particularly in their witnessing of the killing and wounding of innocent civilians, especially women and children.  This untold story, this relatively unknown dimension to Irish military service as depicted in our public discourse, is all too familiar to the families of our returning veterans.

Our Air Corps personnel are currently flying vital air ambulance missions, helping to save the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens.  In addition, our Air Corps personnel are flying close-support aero medical missions as our helicopter squadrons assist the HSE at road traffic accidents and other critical casualty incidents.

Our soldiers, sailors and aircrew have made, and continue to make an enormous contribution to the state.  When our Taoisigh and Ministers for Foreign Affairs address foreign parliaments and the United Nations General Assembly, they stand on the shoulders of giants. 

International reputation

Over the last fifty years of United Nations service, Oglaigh na hEireann have given Ireland much of its international status and standing as an independent, sovereign state engaged in active citizenship throughout the world.  Irish soldiers, through their blood, sweat and tears have made an inestimable and invaluable contribution to the reputation and relevance of Ireland internationally.

This loyalty and service has been wholly disrespected by government in recent times.  According to the Central Statistics Office, Irish military personnel are the least well paid group within the public and civil service.  They also endure miserable working terms and conditions.  Many are on family income supplement and most cannot hope to buy a home or feed and educate their children on a military salary.

64-hour working week 

This has contributed to a crisis of recruitment and retention with all operational units severely under-staffed.  As a direct consequence of this under-staffing, typically, as a minimum, soldiers, sailors and aircrew conduct two 24-hour security duties in each week along with a further 16 hours of routine duties.  This means that during the normal working week, Irish Defence Forces personnel work an average 64-hour week.  This commitment increases dramatically when soldiers are engaged on essential training exercises or in aid to the civil power operations during security and other emergencies.

These extended working hours play havoc with family life. Such working hours also mean that our defence forces personnel cannot participate meaningfully in their communities, in sporting and other cultural activities as has always been the case in the past.  In terms of numbers and vital skill sets, the organisation is hollowing out. 

Despite recent increases in recruitment, the numbers of new recruits is not replacing the large numbers leaving for better pay and conditions and work/life balance. This has led to a critical skills shortage in vital areas.  For example, within the Air Corps, pilots are leaving in unprecedented numbers, as are other technical grades and support staff.  One consequence of this is that our helicopter aero-medical service can only operate during daylight hours.  The Irish public are denied this vital service on a 24 hour basis due to shortages of key personnel in air traffic control, support staff and pilot roster.  

The Defence Forces are also losing other specialist skills such as explosive ordnance disposal, or experts in improvised explosive devices, along with a plethora of other core skill sets essential to our armed forces.  In short, Oglaigh na hEireann, due to neglect and disrespect on the part of successive Irish governments is on the point of losing the core corporate knowledge, culture and investment to continue.  The Defence Forces are at breaking point.  Sadly, the social contract and value consensus that underpins the loyalty and service of Irish soldiers has been reneged upon by some within our current political class. 

None of the sharp-suited, heavily spin doctored members of our current cabinet have ever placed themselves willingly in mortal danger, heard a shot fired in anger or witnessed the slaughter of innocents in a conflict zone.  None of them have responded to the well-flagged crisis within our Defence Forces.  A starting point would be to give our soldiers and their families, a decent living wage in order to afford them the dignity and status consistent with their loyalty to the state and the enormous contribution they make to Irish society at home and abroad.

That is why I, like hundreds of others, am marching today.  Please support us to support our brothers and sisters in uniform.  As the state is confronted by increasing risks to security and peace, both internally and externally, the capability and capacity of our defence forces to respond is in a state of unprecedented decline.

Dr Tom Clonan is a former Captain in the Irish armed forces. He is a security analyst and academic, lecturing in the School of Media in DIT. You can follow him on Twitter here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Clonan  / Security specialist and columnist, TheJournal.ie
@TomClonan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Status Orange warning for 17 counties as Storm Ali to arrive overnight with gusts of 120 km/hr
    100,377  74
    2
    		Irish designer Orla Kiely closes online and Kildare Village stores
    59,149  19
    3
    		Eighth Amendment repealed as President signs referendum bill into law
    49,571  149
    Fora
    1
    		As Ireland's talent war rumbles on, the cost of replacing staff has doubled
    602  0
    2
    		A retail worker got a €2,500 payout after claims he was subjected to a 'beard vendetta'
    427  0
    3
    		Another alcohol price hike could drum up an extra €140m for the public purse
    207  0
    The42
    1
    		World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders charged with misconduct over 'sickening' online video
    47,228  37
    2
    		Ex-Liverpool defender retires at 29 after motor neurone disease diagnosis
    41,003  10
    3
    		'Lack of communication, being undermined' - Mayo's 12 departed players explain why they left the panel
    39,747  50
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Anyone with an Irish name will understand Chrissy Teigen's silence while the world butchered her surname
    7,828  2
    2
    		13 of the best behind-the-scenes Instagrams from last night's Emmys
    5,825  0
    3
    		Blake Lively is as obsessed with the wonder of Avoca as the rest of us; FYI
    5,753  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Road users told to put away phones and prepare for Storm Ali
    Road users told to put away phones and prepare for Storm Ali
    More accountability and support for garda wellbeing: 'Sweeping reform' of policing recommended
    Taoiseach slaps down proposal to ban people taking photos of gardaí on duty
    DUBLIN
    Opposition parties call for rent freeze, but Leo says it would be too expensive
    Opposition parties call for rent freeze, but Leo says it would be too expensive
    Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault on teenager in Dublin city centre
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    HOUSING
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Housing activists host practical training session for tenants 'to be able to resist illegal evictions'
    High Court grants orders requiring protesters to end occupation of Dublin property

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie