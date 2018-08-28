Revenue seizes suspected cocaine and MDMA worth estimated €3m at Dublin Port

REVENUE HAS SEIZED suspected cocaine and MDMA worth over an estimated €3 million at Dublin Port.

During routine operations, involving the deployment of its mobile x-ray scanner and with the assistance of detector dog Meg, Revenue officers at Dublin Port seized 36kg of suspected cocaine and 11kg of suspected MDMA.

The illegal drugs had an estimated street value of over €3 million.

The detection was made in a container which arrived on a ferry from Europe.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

The operation was carried out as part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targetting drug importations.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.