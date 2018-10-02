This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spectator loses the sight in her eye after being hit by golf ball at Ryder Cup

Corine Remande says she is considering legal action.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 7:42 AM
40 minutes ago 11,451 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4263745
US golfer Brooks Koepka checks on the spectator he injured during the Ryder Cup.
Image: Francois Mori/PA Images
US golfer Brooks Koepka checks on the spectator he injured during the Ryder Cup.
US golfer Brooks Koepka checks on the spectator he injured during the Ryder Cup.
Image: Francois Mori/PA Images

A SPECTATOR STRUCK by a golf ball at last weekend’s Ryder Cup said she has lost the sight in her right eye and is planning to sue organisers.

Corine Remande, 49, had travelled to France from Egypt with her husband Raphael to watch the biennial showdown between Europe and the United States, held at Le Golf National club in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines just outside Paris.

But the avid golf fan’s holiday ended abruptly when a tee shot from American Brooks Koepka veered left, landed among a crowd of spectators on the sixth hole and hit her in the right eye.

US Open champion Koepka swiftly apologised to Remande following the incident.

Remande however told AFP that she planned to seek legal action, claiming there was no warning from officials before the ball hurtled into the gallery.

“Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers,” Remande told AFP as she left the Croix-Rousse hospital in Lyon.

“Officials did not shout any warning as the player’s ball went into the crowd.”

Remande admitted she “appreciated the gesture from the golfer”.

“I tried to stay positive with him so that he didn’t lose his concentration,” she said. “But once I was taken away, I didn’t hear anything from the organisers.”

Remande is set to consult a lawyer with a view to seeking damages.

“More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection,” she said.

Remande received first aid on the spot before being transferred to a specialist eye hospital in Paris.

She was then driven to her parents’ home in Lyon after doctors advised her not to fly immediately back to Egypt.

Scans on her eye revealed a “fracture of the right socket and the explosion of the eyeball”, which, she said, surgeons managed to sew back together.

She explained:

However they told me I’d lost the sight in my right eye, and this was what was confirmed to me today (Monday).

Her husband said: “In the best case scenario, she may be able to see shapes after the bruising eases in a month or so.”

Contacted by AFP via email, the EPGA — the body which governs European golf — said it will “investigate” the incident, which could “take some time”.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    72,429  0
    2
    		Here's what the weather will be like for the first week of October
    69,305  8
    3
    		Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    52,542  16
    Fora
    1
    		The company behind Waterford's long-awaited UK flights has shut
    581  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you legally pay your taxes overseas if you could?
    223  0
    3
    		Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    218  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor admits he 'fell out of love with the game' during UFC hiatus
    34,808  69
    2
    		Ryder Cup win even sweeter than maiden major for Europe's history-making hero
    22,477  18
    3
    		Fijian winger's Connacht move in jeopardy after domestic violence incident
    22,534  45
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The widespread criticism of Charlotte Crosby's 'vomit' photos is a tad too late
    12,899  0
    2
    		Penneys are releasing a skincare range with beauty guru Alex Steinherr
    10,591  0
    3
    		Galway-native, Brendan Murray, heads straight to Judges' House after earning The X Factor Golden Buzzer
    6,569  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    Suspended sentence for man who smashed up contents of girlfriend's home
    'It can make a massive difference to cases': Legal experts question garda cannabis plant valuation
    COURTS
    Minister to support 'Celine's law' proposals to prevent killers profiting from their crime
    Minister to support 'Celine's law' proposals to prevent killers profiting from their crime
    Bulgarian circus worker who had sex with underage girl to be sentenced later this month
    Man who helped criminal gang murder bar manager caught after he dropped his mobile phone, court told
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    DUP leader Arlene Foster says belief that Good Friday Agreement can't be changed is 'deeply frustrating'
    DUP leader Arlene Foster says belief that Good Friday Agreement can't be changed is 'deeply frustrating'
    Factcheck: Can you buy a drink in Dublin with pounds?
    TheJournal.ie's Brexit Road Trip: We travelled the length of Northern Ireland's border
    GARDAí
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie