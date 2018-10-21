This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Theresa May to face a 'show trial': The UK Sundays report Tory party turmoil

Theresa May is coming under intense pressure from all sides today over securing a final Brexit deal.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 2:22 PM
36 minutes ago 2,338 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4297787

THE UK SUNDAY papers are predicting trouble for Theresa May this week.

Days after a crucial October summit that ended without progress on the Irish backstop, the UK prime minister is coming under pressure from her Cabinet to deliver on the Brexit promised to those who voted for it.

There’s some uncertainty over what happens next in Brexit talks: the EU says it won’t progress without a backstop, but both sides are entrenched in their views without room for compromise.

As it stands now, it looks as though we’re heading for a no-deal Brexit.

The Telegraph reports today that Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab doesn’t want an extension to the Brexit transition period unless the backstop is scrapped.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier had originally offered the transition extension in exchange for agreement on the Irish backstop.

_103948273_telegraph Source: Telegraph

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reports that Theresa May has been given “72 hours to save her job”.

“… numerous Tory MPs said May was on course to face a vote of no confidence this week as all wings of the party united against her”, it reports.

An ally of David Davis, the former Brexit secretary who is tipped as an interim leader, said May was entering ‘the killing zone’. 

The Daily Mail reports that former Brexit secretary David Davis has prepared a manifesto for the party for his interim leadership and that other Tory MPs have demanded May face a “high stakes show trial”.

The Prime Minister has been urged to confront disgruntled backbenchers at a crisis meeting – but was given the chilling warning that she should ‘bring her own noose’ to the showdown as rivals step up their campaigns to succeed her in No 10.

Among those in line to become the next Tory leader are Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees Mogg, and Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

_103948275_mail Source: The Daily Mail

As it stands now, Brexit talks are set to collapse over the lack of agreement on the Irish backstop.

At a speech at the Wolfe Tone Commemoration at Bodenstown, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said about Brexit: “The risk of a chaotic Brexit next March is still low because it would serve no one’s interests.”

From my discussions in Brussels last week I believe that there is a determination for there to be a deal by the end of the year.

Ahead of talks to extend the Confidence and Supply agreement, Martin said that his party wouldn’t collapse the government and call an election.

We have guaranteed stability in the coming months because of the critical phase of the Brexit negotiations, so unless the Taoiseach decides otherwise there is no danger of Ireland being caught without a functioning parliament and stable government due to an election campaign and lengthy government formation period.

“Our focus is on delivering stability until the risk of a no deal Brexit or a major last-minute change is overcome.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Campaigners claim half a million marched in London to call for new Brexit vote
    55,615  252
    2
    		PSNI 'reject' claim from Michael D Higgins about security escort to Belfast
    41,973  167
    3
    		Ryanair reports video to police after footage emerges of passenger racially abusing another
    38,937  68
    Fora
    1
    		Two months out from Christmas, retailers are short-stocked for seasonal staff
    801  0
    2
    		Vodafone Ireland is worried that new EU rules will 'stunt' the growth of 5G technology
    165  0
    3
    		Employee opinion surveys are deeply flawed. Here's why
    141  0
    The42
    1
    		'I feel s**t... I wouldn't want my kids to do that' - Zebo apologises to Lowry
    85,529  119
    2
    		Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    44,843  18
    3
    		Carbery shines as Munster cruise to bonus point after Cipriani red card
    35,570  72
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what happened when I asked every presidential candidate if they had seen A Star is Born
    6,663  0
    2
    		You told us what your favourite slow cooker recipes are for the long winter nights ahead
    5,251  0
    3
    		Poll: Have you started the Christmas shopping yet?
    4,096  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    'I would make sure everyone who's homeless had shelter': We asked these second class students what they'd do as President
    'I would make sure everyone who's homeless had shelter': We asked these second class students what they'd do as President
    Michael D Higgins enjoys commanding lead in latest presidential opinion polls
    Seán Gallagher: RTÉ reading out a statement for Michael D Higgins was 'bizarre'
    OPINION
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    Ireland in a snapshot: A stroll down the canal and it’s like Saturday never happened
    The A&F hazing incidents proves why all colleges should have consent classes
    SAUDI ARABIA
    World powers incredulous over Saudi's account of 'fistfight' that killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi
    World powers incredulous over Saudi's account of 'fistfight' that killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi
    Trump says Saudi explanation of death of journalist Khashoggi is credible
    Saudi Arabia admits missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in 'fistfight' in Turkish consulate
    MICHAEL D HIGGINS
    All along the Frontline - The controversial and acrimonious race for the Ãras in 2011
    All along the Frontline - The controversial and acrimonious race for the Áras in 2011
    'A stain on our society': What the presidential candidates think about Direct Provision
    PSNI 'reject' claim from Michael D Higgins about security escort to Belfast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie