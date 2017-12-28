  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Children suffered a shocking scale of violence in conflict zones in 2017, Unicef warns

In conflicts around the world, children have become frontline, used as human shields, killed, maimed and recruited to fight.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 10:43 AM
2 hours ago 1,861 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3771913

ROA170305175 A child stands by a fire lit for heat in the courtyard of a home after fleeing ISIS conflict - Iraq Source: Alessio Romenzi via Unicef

CHILDREN IN CONFLICT zones around the world have come under attack at a shocking scale throughout the year, Unicef has warned.

In a report summarising 2017 as a violent and brutal year for children, the agency has said parties to conflicts have been blatantly disregarding international humanitarian laws designed to protect the most vulnerable.

In conflicts around the world, children have become frontline, used as human shields, killed, maimed and recruited to fight.

Rape, forced marriage, abduction and enslavement have become standard tactics in conflicts from Iraq, Syria and Yemen, to Nigeria, South Sudan and Myanmar, Unicef said.

Some 27 million children in conflict zones have been forced to leave school.

“Children are being targeted and exposed to attacks and brutal violence in their homes, schools and playgrounds,” Unicef director of emergency programmes Manuel Fontaine said.

“As these attacks continue year after year, we cannot become numb. Such brutality cannot be the new normal.”

yemen-in-crisis_giles-clarke_009 A student stands in the ruins of one of his former classrooms - Yemen Source: Unicef

Over the course of 2017, children have suffered the following horrific brutality:

  • In Afghanistan, almost 700 children were killed in the first nine months of the year.
  • In the Central African Republic, children were killed, raped, abducted and recruited by armed groups.
  • Boko Haram, a jihadist organisation, forced at least 135 children to act as suicide bombers, nearly five times the number in 2016.
  • Violence drove 850,000 children from their homes, while more than 200 health centres and 400 schools were attacks in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
  • In South Sudan, more than 19,000 children have been recruited into armed forces, and over 2,300 children have been killed or injured since December 2013.
  • In Somalia, nearly 1,800 children were recruited to fight in the first 10 months of the year.
  • Nearly 1,000 days of fighting in Yemen left at least 5,000 children dead or injured, and more than 11 million children needed humanitarian assistance.
  • Around 220,000 children lived under constant threat of mines and under explosive remnants of war in eastern Ukraine.

Children in the Middle East and south-east Asia have also been affected by severe conflict.

In Iraq and Syria, children have reportedly been used as human shields, trapped under siege, targeted by snipers and lived through intense bombardment and violence.

In Myanmar, Rohingya children suffered and witnessed shocking and widespread violence as they were attacked and driven from their homes in Rakhine state.

Unicef is calling on all parties in conflict to abide by their obligations under international laws to immediately end violations against children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals.

The agency has also called on states with influence over non-state parties in conflict to use that influence to protect children.

Read: Around 40 killed and 30 wounded in Kabul suicide attack

More: Critically ill adults and children evacuated from besieged region of Syria

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status yellow snow-ice warning issued for 21 counties
82,669  27
2
Three status yellow snow-ice warnings issued as sub-zero temperatures hit the country
46,660  90
3
Limerick man killed in car crash hours before coming home for Christmas
38,717  2
Fora
1
A last-ditch attempt to save an old pub has stalled a €200m project to overhaul Dublin's Liberties
4,971  0
2
Goldman Sachs is plotting to move one of its London units to Dublin
472  0
3
'I nearly went bust a couple of times - we were totally undercapitalised'
356  0
The42
1
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk joins Liverpool for world-record fee
44,927  181
2
‘As a group of players, we knew things had to change’
21,994  1
3
Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault
20,844  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Niall Horan was on the lash in Mullingar last night because it's Christmas, after all
11,705  1
2
50 Irish women who absolutely killed it in 2017
8,483  8
3
10 of the most ridiculous products that people bought in 2017
8,173  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
'It's a TRACKING app, where did those four minutes go?': Complaints made about Dublin Bus
'It's a TRACKING app, where did those four minutes go?': Complaints made about Dublin Bus
Goldman Sachs says it is 'considering options' after report of UK jobs moving to Dublin
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
RUSSIA
Vladimir Putin says St Petersburg supermarket explosion was 'an act of terror'
Vladimir Putin says St Petersburg supermarket explosion was 'an act of terror'
Critically ill adults and children evacuated from besieged region of Syria
Banned for life from the Olympic Games and now stepping down as 2018 World Cup organising chief
YOUR SAY
Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
Poll: Who will win the 2018 Six Nations?
Poll: When was the last time you went to a panto?
LEO VARADKAR
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
Micheál Martin: 'Fianna Fáil will reflect on committee's call for terminations up to 12 weeks'
'I won't be running a similar campaign' - Minister drops 'Welfare Cheats' approach, but says €500m fraud figure 'absolutely accurate'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie