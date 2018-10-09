Status Yellow weather alert issued for whole country

Source: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow weather advisory for the entire country.

The alert will be in place from 11pm on Thursday to 9pm on Saturday, and may be upgraded to a warning if expected conditions worsen.

Met Éireann said a spell of “wet and very windy, possibly stormy, weather is expected on Thursday night and Friday morning as a deep depression tracks northwards to the west of Ireland”.

There is a risk of damaging gusts, especially along the west and northwest coast. There is also a risk of coastal flooding due to high tides and surge.

Later on Friday and continuing into Saturday there is the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding due to another area of low pressure and series of weather fronts, with the east and south particularly at risk.