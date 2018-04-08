'I will always regret the events of that evening': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing c**ts.

A tweet from Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor after he was stripped of his UFC featherweight title. He was later arrested and charged on three counts of assault.

I believe that had I been living in a state with liberal laws and a more open attitude to abortion that this would not have been my first thought. I don’t want this for any other woman or girl. I want them to know that they will be supported to make the best decision for them. The only way that this can be done is by repealing the Eighth Amendment and by adopting an open, supportive attitude that is reflected in our laws and services.

Psychologist Niamh Ni Dhomhnaill spoke about her own experience with the Eighth Amendment.

I am ashamed that a young woman who was a visitor to my home left in a distressed state. This was never my intention and I will always regret the events of that evening.

A statement released by rugby player Paddy Jackson.

If you’re tried in a court of law in a language that you don’t understand, then you can’t really contribute in any meaningful way. When you can’t even speak to your own solicitor because he doesn’t speak your language, then there are huge fundamental problems of law.

Former language commissioner Seán Ó Cuirreáin on the Mám Trasna murders. TG4 aired a documentary about the case this week (still seen above).

I go to bed every night hoping that Danielle comes to me in a dream, just to even see her.

The words of Andrea Brannigan, the mother of Danielle McLaughlin from Buncrana in Co Donegal who was murdered in the Goa area of India last year.

Nobody ruled out the leading principle of diplomacy, which is reciprocity. Basically, you have to assume every action finds its counteraction – that’s the way it is.

Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov on the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

The situation is close to a national emergency on farms, and we need an emergency response.

Irish Farmers’ Association Joe Healy on the fodder crisis.

It’s like we have no border.

US President Donald Trump describing his country’s border with Mexico, which this week he announced the decision to police using thousands of National Guard troops.

They’re living day-to-day at this stage. They don’t know where they are going to be. They’re actually relieved today to hear that they have somewhere to stay tomorrow night but this day next week we’ll be having the same conversation about where are they going to go.

Families left homeless by the Santry Cross fire last month are facing uncertainty, Councillor Noeleen Reilly said.