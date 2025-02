PLANNING PERMISSION FOR 316 apartments in two blocks, with one rising to 13 storeys, at Parkgate Street in Dublin 8 has been approved.

The housing scheme, close to Heuston Station, was proposed by Joe O’Reilly’s Ruirside Developments Ltd and is set to cost €124 million. It was approved by Dublin City Council as it concluded it was appropriate for the development of the area.

A report also cited the proposal’s proximity to good-quality public transport and that it would form part of a cluster of high-density, taller buildings located nearby. It also said it would not unduly impact existing amenities for residents in the area.

View of the proposed housing scheme from near Heuston St in Dublin. Ruirside Developments Ruirside Developments

Planning permission has already been secured by the same company for a 30-storey apartment block, and separate eight storey housing scheme, as part of the same overall cluster in the locale.

Over 30 apartments in that scheme will be sold as social housing to the city council, at around €392,000 per unit. This price can be reviewed at a later date, under existing legislation.

Separately, according to the report, city planners believe the development would contribute to the built character of the area, and would not take away from or impact the visuals of the streetscape.

View of the development from near the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. Ruirside Developments Ruirside Developments

Ruirside Developments Ltd must make a €2.27 million contribution to the city council towards the provision of public infrastructure, according to one of the 24 conditions attached to the planning permission.

The site of the developments was last occupied by Hickey’s Wholesale Fabrics warehouse and head office for over 40 years, dating back to the 1970s.

The Montpelier Hill Residents’ Association expressed a number of concerns over the scheme, telling the council that the height of the apartment blocks were excessive and unprecedented, locally, for similar buildings.

Streetscape view of the proposed housing scheme at Parkgate Street. Ruirside Developments Ruirside Developments

Secretary of the association, Vikki Brennan, told the council that the apartment blocks “will not enhance our local community”.

While the resident group said it recognised that the site is earmarked for high-density developments, they argued that the proposal was overdeveloped as the street is adjacent to an architectural conservation area.

In a separate submission, the National Transport Authority welcomed the proposed development and said it represented the consolidation of residential development into a central location, beside a rail station, Luas line and range of existing bus services.