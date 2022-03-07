Have you seen 16-year-old Callum, who is missing from Co Meath?

THE PUBLIC ARE being asked to help Gardaí trace the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who is missing from Co Meath for three days.

Callum McGill has been missing from Bettystown, Co Meath, since Friday; he was last seen at around 9.30pm that day.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.

He is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of slight build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.