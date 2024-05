RTÉ PRESENTERS DOIREANN Garrihy and the 2 Johnnies are to present their final shows at 2FM today.

The three high-profile presenters announced that they would be leaving 2FM earlier this month.

Jennifer Zamperelli, who has been with the station for more than ten years, also announced that she was leaving 2FM in what has been dubbed as the ‘RTÉ 2FM exodus’.

Garrihy, who has been at RTÉ for five years, will present her final show, 2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl, from 6am to 9am.

The 2 Johnnies – who joined the station in 2022 – will present their last show, Drive It with the Two Johnnies, from 3pm to 6pm.

Last week, 2FM boss Dan Healy denied that the station was in crisis, telling Claire Byrne it was ”an exciting time”.

Healy denied that the four presenters’ decision to leave the station was due to new rules regarding “external activities”, in which RTÉ workers will have to fill out a form identifying conflicts of interest or potential conflicts of interest that may be seen to conflict with the national broadcaster’s obligations.

Garrihy said as she announced her departure that she was ready for “ventures new”, and that she was planning on focusing on her podcast work.

The 2 Johnnies, made up of Johnny O’Brien and Johnny McMahon, better known as Johnny B and Johnny Smacks, said that their departure was due to their busy schedules.

“Something has to go,” they said, speaking on RTÉ Radio One last week. They said after reviewing their schedule of podcasts, live shows, and other commitments, they decided that, “if we want to ever have our lives back, unfortunately radio was going to have to go”.

Jennifer Zamperelli announced that her reason for leaving her longstanding show was to spend more time with her children.

Speaking of her time working for RTÉ, she said, “Within this time I have gotten married and had two kids and now I feel it’s their time. Florence and Enzo are growing up so fast it’s scary and I really fell now is the time to give them a little more of me, so I won’t be returning to my daily radio show.”

RTÉ 2FM said it will announce further details on its summer schedule in the coming weeks.