Man due in court over €4 million cash seizure

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the seizure of €4 million in cash.

The 46-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime related offence.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Fermoy District Court this evening.

On Wednesday, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) carried out searches in Laois and Kerry as part of an operation targeting the suspected criminal activities of a particular organised crime group,

In the course of the two searches, investigating members located and seized €4,000,000 along with three motor vehicles.

This is thought to be one of the biggest cash seizures in the history of the State.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

.