EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #VALENCIA: New weather warnings have been issued across Spain as further heavy rainfall is forecast following flooding which has killed over 200 people.

2. #CALL BACK LATER: Dissolving the Dáil on Thursday could prove problematic for Taoiseach Simon Harris due to President Michael D Higgins’ schedule.

3. #PALESTINE: The head of the main UN aid agency for Palestinians has said Israeli bulldozers “severely damaged” one of its offices in the West Bank yesterday.

4. #SCOIL NA SEOLTE: An SDLP councillor has hit out at the “orchestrated and organised campaign of hate” against a proposed Gaelscoil in East Belfast.

5. #THE TONIGHT SHOW: The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland has called for “meaningful” government support for the sector after Virgin Media announced a reduction in its weekly output of The Tonight Show.