THE HEAD OF the main UN aid agency for Palestinians has said Israeli bulldozers “severely damaged” one of its offices in the West Bank yesterday.

The office is located in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the north of the occupied territory. The damage occured during an Israeli military operation in the area.

Israel has denied responsibility for damaging the office.

“The claim that the UNRWA offices in Nur Shams were destroyed by IDF soldiers is false,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

“Terrorists planted explosives in the proximity of the UNRWA offices that were then detonated in an attempt to harm IDF soldiers. The explosives likely caused damage to the structure.”

The area has been the site of extensive Israeli military raids this year, during which Israeli forces have torn up roads and crippled essential infrastructure while going door to door in search of militants.

An Israeli bulldozer in Nur Shams refugee camp yesterday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of UNRWA, said in a post on X that the office can no longer be used.

“It was the hub to deliver basic services to more than 14,000 Palestine Refugees in the camp, including learning for children, health, sanitation & social protection,” he said.

“During the Israeli military operation, roads, water and electricity networks were also destroyed in the camp.”

The Israeli parliament voted on Monday to ban UNRWA from operating in Israel and East Jerusalem, which amounts to an effective ban on the vital aid agency across all of Palestine.

The move has been widely condemned as a form of collective punishment for Palestinians.

“Once again, United Nations facilities are being routinely disregarded while they must be protected at all times, including in times of conflict,” Lazzarini said.

Using bulldozers, Israeli Forces severely damaged today (Thursday) the @UNRWA office in the Nur Shams Camp, north of the #WestBank.



The office can no longer be used.

It was the hub to deliver basic services to more than 14,000 Palestine Refugees in the camp, including… pic.twitter.com/QFAR4LcPRb — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) October 31, 2024

Officially called the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA provides a wide range of services and employs around 30,000 people – mostly Palestinians.

The agency’s remit involves providing education, healthcare, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, microfinance and emergency assistance.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank in the last 12 months.