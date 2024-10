TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has condemned Israel’s decision to ban the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

The Israeli parliament voted overwhelmingly yesterday to ban the agency from operating in Palestine, which is under Israeli occupation and includes the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Ireland, Norway, Spain and Slovenia immediately came out against the Knesset’s decision last night, issuing a joint statement saying it “sets a very serious precedent for the work of the United Nations and for all organisations of the multilateral system”.

UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma called the decision “outrageous” and said it would deprive people in Gaza of medical services, education and food. She pointed to the supply of polio vaccines as one recent example of the work UNRWA does.

“We are the largest provider of humanitarian assistance. Without UNRWA, a polio vaccination campaign that covered nearly 600,000 kids would not have happened,” she said.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, the Tánaiste reiterated concerns for the implications the decision will have on multilateralism in general.

“What this represents, really, is the further collective punishment of an entire population that’s already suffering the most extreme humanitarian crisis,” Martin said.

Advertisement

Martin agreed with the head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, in his description of Israel’s actions as “unprecedented” in the history of the United Nations.

Israel has been waging a public campaign against the UN in general throughout the war in Gaza, shredding the UN charter at a meeting of the General Assembly, barring the Secretary General Antonio Gutteres from entering Israel and killing more than 230 UNRWA staff in the Gaza Strip since October last year.

Its military has also fired on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon in recent months.

“This is an attack on Palestinians,” Martin said, adding that UN agency heads told him the ongoing Israeli campaign against the northern Gaza Strip will “haunt the world for a long time to come”.

He said it was “beyond any comprehension” that Israel would move to remove “the one agency that can provide the essentials of life itself”.

Martin said he had discussed what steps can be taken at the UN level with his counterparts in Norway, Slovenia and Spain, but did not offer specifics.

He also said that the current political situation in the United States, with an election a week away, was leaving a “vacuum” which was facilitating Israel’s actions at the moment.

UNRWA was founded in 1948 following the Nakba (Catastrophe), when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced from their homes during the Arab-Israeli war that led to the founding of the state of Israel.

Many of those people make up the population of the Gaza Strip, living in refugee camps supported by the aid agency. There are also Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank and neighbouring countries.

Related Reads ‘There was no respite’: New testimonies reveal abuse of Palestinians in Israeli jails Gaza famine: 'We are forced to eat what we used to consider animal feed' What does UNRWA do and why are countries pulling their support for the Palestinian aid agency?

UNRWA employs around 30,00 people and its remit involves providing education, healthcare, social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, microfinance and emergency assistance.

It is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states but also receives some funding through the UN budget and from private donors.

The biggest donor by far has been the United States, followed by Germany and the European Union.

A number of countries withheld funding for the agency after Israel accused some of its members of taking part in the Hamas-led attacks on Israel in October last year.

Nine members were dismissed as part of an investigation into the claims.

Ireland was among the countries that did not follow the United States’ lead in suspending funding, which has since been restored.