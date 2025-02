EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ELIZABETH CLARKE: Gardaí have reclassified the disappearance of Elizabeth Clarke, who has not been seen since November 2013, from a missing person to a murder investigation.

2. #ACCENTURE: Accenture, a multinational company that employs thousands of people in Ireland, is ending programmes that try to support equality and diversity in its workforce in the wake of anti-inclusion policy orders issued by US President Donald Trump.

3. #NFL: The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the first ever competitive NFL game to take place in Ireland when they return to Croke Park later this year.

4. #WHITE HOUSE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on US president Donald Trump to withdraw an executive order he signed to authorise sanctions against the International Criminal Court.

5. #COURTS: A 24-year-old man has been acquitted of murder but found guilty of the manslaughter of Dylan McCarthy during a melee outside a pub in a Kildare town nearly three years ago.