US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has signed an executive order authorising sanctions against the International Criminal Court, accusing it of engaging in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel”.

It comes two days after he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for talks.

In November last year, the ICC issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity for actions during Israel’s war in Gaza.

The court said there was reasonable grounds to believe the two men bear responsibility for using “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid to Gaza and have intentionally targeted civilians.

Both men have condemned the decision and accused the court of anti-Israeli bias and undermining Israel’s right to self-defence, with Netanyahu’s office saying Israel plans to appeal against the decision.

The executive order states that the ICC “has, without a legitimate basis, asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel, and has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant”.

It states that the ICC’s recent actions against Israel and the US “set a dangerous precedent” that directly endanger current and former US personnel by exposing them to “harassment, abuse, and possible arrest”.

“This malign conduct in turn threatens to infringe upon the sovereignty of the United States and undermines the critical national security and foreign policy work of the United States government and our allies, including Israel,” the order states.

It goes on: “The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members, as their entry into our Nation would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

Neither the US nor Israel are members of the ICC.

Last month, the US House of Representatives voted to sanction the ICC in protest at its arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

During his first term, Trump imposed financial sanctions and a visa ban on the ICC’s then-prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, and other senior officials and staff in 2020.

Describing it as a “kangaroo court,” his then-administration made the move after Bensouda launched an investigation into allegations of war crimes against US soldiers in Afghanistan.

While his order at the time did not name Israel, Trump administration officials said they were also angered by Bensouda’s opening of a probe into the situation in Palestine in 2019.

Former US President Joe Biden lifted the sanctions soon after taking office in 2021.

Prosecutor Khan later effectively dropped the US from the Afghan investigation and focused on the Taliban instead.

Biden strongly condemned the “outrageous” warrant against Netanyahu in November.

With reporting from © AFP 2025