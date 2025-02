EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DANIELLE MCLAUGHLIN: A man has been found guilty of the rape and murder of a Donegal woman in India this morning, almost eight years after he was charged.

Advertisement

2. #MUNICH: Police believe the Afghan man suspected of driving a car into a group of people in Munich may have had Islamist extremist motives.

3. #TRAIN COLLISION: Two trains collided at Westport train station on Monday, Irish Rail has confirmed.

4. #MUNICH SECURITY CONFERENCE: US Vice President JD Vance has said Europe should “step up” on defence at a security conference in Munich where the new dynamic between the US and EU is casting a large shadow.

5. #INQUEST: Two homeless men whose bodies were found in the Grand Canal in Dublin last year had entered the water at different times but the exact circumstances of their deaths remain unclear, an inquest has heard.