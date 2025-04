EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK: The European Central Bank has cut interest rates for the seventh time in a row to counter worries about economic growth fuelled by President Donald Trump’s tariff onslaught.

2. #OPINION POLL: Sinn Féin is again the most popular party in the country, according to a new opinion poll, which also showed public displeasure with the government’s deal with Michael Lowry’s Regional Independents.

3. #THE JOURNAL INVESTIGATES: Most teens accused of carrying out sexual offences have been rejected from a gardaí-led intervention programme.

4. #PRIDE: Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin has said it will ban Sinn Féin from participating in its Pride march this summer unless it clarifies its position on yesterday’s UK Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.

5. #GAZA: A series of Israeli air strikes killed at least 37 people, most of them in encampments for displaced civilians.