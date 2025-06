EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRAN: Israel’s Defence Minister has said that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “can no longer be allowed to exist” after an Israeli hospital was hit during an Iranian missile attack.

Advertisement

2. #SLANE CASTLE: Lord Henry Mount Charles, best known for staging huge concerts at his home at Slane Castle in Meath, has died at the age of 74.

3. #GAZA: Israeli forces have killed at least 72 Palestinians, including 21 who had gathered near an aid distribution site in central Gaza, according to the territory’s civil defence agency.

4. #ZHENHAO ZOU: A Chinese student who studied at Queen’s University Belfast, described as “one of the most prolific predators” in the UK, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.

5. #DOWNWARD REVISION: The Central Bank has revised down its forecast for how many new houses it expects to be completed in the coming years.