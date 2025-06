EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRAN: Israel has once again struck Iran’s heavily fortified Fordo nuclear facility, according to Iranian state media — a dramatic escalation in a conflict that now risks spiralling into all-out regional war. You can follow The Journal’s liveblog here.

2. #US VISAS: The US embassy in Dublin is tightening its visa requirements, saying that future applicants looking to visit the country will be required to divulge “all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last five years” on their visa application form.

3. #ISRAEL-EU: Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris attended a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels today, where a report on Israel’s breaches of its agreement with the EU was discussed.

4. #COURTS: The HSE has apologised to and compensated a 13-year-old child who was not only injected with a wrong Covid 19 vaccination but found out afterwards that a nurse had treated her with an already used needle.

5. #FAMILY FARMS: Higher food prices, an easing in input costs and additional support payments have contributed to increasing family farm incomes in Ireland by 87%.