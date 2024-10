EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #SENTENCED: A man from Co Armagh who was the subject of one of the world’s largest catfishing investigations has been sentenced to life, with a minimum prison sentence of 20 years.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people living in emergency accommodation increased last month to a record 14,760 people.

3. #SOUTH LEBANON: The Israeli military fired at a United Nations observation post in Lebanon again this week, peacekeepers say.

4. #ORGANISED CRIME: Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch will appear later today in a court on the island of Lanzarote charged with a number of organised crime offences, The Journal has confirmed.

5. #BALLINA: A 31-year-old man appeared in court this afternoon charged with the murder of a man in Ballina, Co. Mayo, on Wednesday night.