The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KILLED: A man in his 20s has died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a truck in Co Kilkenny this morning.

2. #SENTENCED: An Italian man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for assaulting Irishman Seán Cox in Liverpool last year.

3. #PAROLE: The parents of murder victim Rachel Callaly have spoken out about the trauma, her killer husband, Joe O’Reilly’s parole bids cause them every two years.

4. #PAC: The secretary general of the Department of Housing was quizzed today by a Fianna Fáil TD about why the department was retweeting tweets which display the Fine Gael party logo.

5. #TRUMP: The US president has lashed out at Michael Cohen after his former long-time lawyer’s bombshell congressional testimony in which he called Trump a racist and a conman.