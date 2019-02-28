Parents of Rachel Callaly call for 'dangerous and devious' Joe O'Reilly's parole bid to be rejected

THE PARENTS OF murder victim Rachel Callaly have spoken out about the trauma, her killer husband, Joe O’Reilly’s parole bids cause them every two years.

In 2007 O’Reilly was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Rachel at their home in Naul, north Dublin, in October 2004.

Callaly was bludgeoned to death and her body was discovered by her mother Rose. O’Reilly has previously made two applications for parole, both of which have been rejected.

His third application will be assessed by the Parole Board next month. Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme Rose Callaly said it was a “bombshell” when they learned that O’Reilly could have parole hearings every two years.

“I always thought it was three years, even that is far too much,” she said.

The fact that it is going to come up every two years is like opening a sore.

She added that O’Reilly was not content with taking Rachel’s life but he also tried to take her character, saying she “hopes to God that he doesn’t get out”.

Also speaking on the programme, Rachel’s father Jim Callaly said O’Reilly is a psychopath and would be a danger to the public if released.

The couple recounted how O’Reilly re-enacted Rachel’s murder in front of them when he was let back into the house just a few days after carrying out the grisly murder.

Rose and Jim Callaly after O'Reilly's guilty verdict was handed down in 2007. Source: RollingNews.ie

“After that day I had no doubt whatsoever that he was the murderer,” Rose said.

The couple have both written letters to the Parole Board about O’Reilly’s application and say that it is wrong that they are not allowed to go before the board when O’Reilly can.

“I thought several times I would lose my sanity, the devastating effect it had on Rose and our children,” Jim wrote in his letter.

He ruined several people’s lives, he’s a very dangerous and devious person and he should never be let out of prison.

O’Reilly has never admitted to Rachel’s murder and when asked if it make a difference if he confessed his guilt, Rose said it would.

“To me it would, and I can’t put it into words why,” she said. “It would bring me some sort of solace”.

Jim believes O’Reilly would only make the admission as part of a ploy to get released from prison.