The 5 at 5: Monday

1. #LIMERICK: Gardaí are investigating whether or not a hit-and-run which claimed the life of boxer Kevin Sheehy today was deliberate.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: Mental health professionals assessing the two boys convicted of murdering 14-year-old schoolgirl Ana Kriegel may interview the boys’ parents, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

3. #HONG KONG: Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have seized the parliament’s main debating chamber, daubing its walls with graffiti and fixing a British colonial-era flag to the main podium.

4. #MERCOSUR: Ireland could vote against the EU-Mercosur trade deal which has been described as “a bad deal” for Ireland’s beef sector, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

5. #AIRBNB: New data scraped from the Airbnb platform in May and revealed exclusively to TheJournal.ie suggests that the majority of revenue generated on the platform comes from rentals that will be deemed ‘commercial’ under legislation due to come into force today.

