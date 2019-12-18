The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FAI: The Football Association of Ireland, which has been mired in controversy in recent months over its finances, sought an €18 million bailout from the government, Minister for Sport Shane Ross has confirmed.

2. #CHILDCARE: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the government is working to address the childcare sector’s concerns about insurance hikes. A group representing childcare providers has warned that “thousands of families” could be left without childcare in the new year due to an “imminent insurance crisis”.

3. #IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump is set to become the third US leader ever to be impeached ahead of a historic vote in the House of Representatives today that could trigger his trial in the Senate.

4. NÓRA QUOIRIN: The parents of Nóra Quoirin, the teenage girl who was found dead in Malaysia while on a family holiday in August, today met with Irish government officials. Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin want Malaysian authorities to carry out an in-depth inquiry into the disappearance and death of their daughter.

5. #WEATHER: A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Cork as wet weather continues across the country.