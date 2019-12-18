This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,088 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4940115
Image: Shutterstock/HandMadeFont.com
Image: Shutterstock/HandMadeFont.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FAI: The Football Association of Ireland, which has been mired in controversy in recent months over its finances, sought an €18 million bailout from the government, Minister for Sport Shane Ross has confirmed.

2. #CHILDCARE: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the government is working to address the childcare sector’s concerns about insurance hikes. A group representing childcare providers has warned that “thousands of families” could be left without childcare in the new year due to an “imminent insurance crisis”.

3. #IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump is set to become the third US leader ever to be impeached ahead of a historic vote in the House of Representatives today that could trigger his trial in the Senate.

4. NÓRA QUOIRIN: The parents of Nóra Quoirin, the teenage girl who was found dead in Malaysia while on a family holiday in August, today met with Irish government officials. Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin want Malaysian authorities to carry out an in-depth inquiry into the disappearance and death of their daughter.

5. #WEATHER: A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Cork as wet weather continues across the country.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie