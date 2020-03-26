The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has suggested that the emergency measures in the childcare sector, as well as sick pay reforms, may not be rolled back entirely once the coronavirus crisis is over.

2. #PANDEMIC: The government is working with other agencies to prepare for the possible need for temporary mortuary facilities as the country responds to the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Three more people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of people who’ve died from the virus there to 10.

4. #KILKENNY: Gardaí have launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Kilkenny yesterday.

5. #ECONOMY: The Irish economy is expected to shrink by 7.1% and fall into a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Economic and Social Research Institute has warned.

