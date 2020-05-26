The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, told an Oireachtas committee that the discharging of patients from hospitals without testing was a contributory factor in how Covid-19 made its way into Irish nursing homes.

2. #LEAVING CERT: Over 17,000 Leaving Cert students have registered for the Calculated Grades system so far – hours after the online portal to register opened.

3. #OBERSTOWN: The teenage boy convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting Ana Kriegel has allegedly been assaulted at Oberstown Detention Centre.

4. #UK: Junior minister Douglas Ross has resigned in the UK, as opposition leaders demand Boris Johnson fires senior adviser Dominic Cummings for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.

5. #LIMERICK: A man in his 40s has died followed a collision between a car and a truck in Co Limerick this afternoon.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons.