The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID: The Tánaiste said he hopes the vast majority of restrictions will be lifted by August.

2. #ALCOHOL: The government plans to put pressure on the Northern Ireland Executive to follow suit and introduce minimum unit pricing from January next year.

3. #PROPERTY: Ministers are discussing how to respond to the purchasing of entire housing estates in Ireland by investments funds.

4. #CORK STREET: An arrest was made in the investigation into the murder of an elderly man in Dublin.

5. #RIP: British singer and model Nick Kamen, known for the iconic 1985 Levi’s ad, has died aged 59.