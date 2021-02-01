#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 1 February 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Monday 1 Feb 2021, 5:03 PM
46 minutes ago 4,163 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5341882
Image: Shutterstock/ChocoPie
Image: Shutterstock/ChocoPie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAVEL Going to the airport to leave the State without a valid reason is now a specific offence, with fines of up to €500.

2. #EXAMS Plans for the Leaving Cert could be revealed tomorrow as the government explores several options for this year’s exam students.

3. #MYANMAR The Minister for Foreign Affairs has “strongly” condemned the coup staged by Myanmar’s military and advised Irish citizens in the country to avoid crowds or demonstrations.

4. #VACCINE Nearly 200,000 vaccine doses against Covid-19 were administered in Ireland in January.

5. #APPLE The EU Commission says the court decision in the big tax case that ruled in favour of Apple last year was “contradictory” and committed legal errors, in a filing for its appeal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie