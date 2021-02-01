The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAVEL Going to the airport to leave the State without a valid reason is now a specific offence, with fines of up to €500.

2. #EXAMS Plans for the Leaving Cert could be revealed tomorrow as the government explores several options for this year’s exam students.

3. #MYANMAR The Minister for Foreign Affairs has “strongly” condemned the coup staged by Myanmar’s military and advised Irish citizens in the country to avoid crowds or demonstrations.

4. #VACCINE Nearly 200,000 vaccine doses against Covid-19 were administered in Ireland in January.

5. #APPLE The EU Commission says the court decision in the big tax case that ruled in favour of Apple last year was “contradictory” and committed legal errors, in a filing for its appeal.