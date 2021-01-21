#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Thursday 21 January 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 4:51 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEVEL 5: The Taoiseach has said that Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions will likely continue “well into” February.

2. #STORMONT: The Northern executive has agreed to extend the lockdown that has been in place since St Stephen’s Day until 5 March.

3. #VACCINATIONS: The HSE has confirmed that 121,900 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland up to yesterday.

4. #RIP: Irish athletics great Jerry Kiernan has died at the age of 67.

5. #COURTS: A man convicted of coercively controlling and repeatedly assaulting his former partner has been jailed for ten-and-a-half years.

