The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CENTRAL CRIMINAL COURT A jury at the Central Criminal Court has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of Stephen Silver, who accepts that he shot Detective Garda Colm Horkan 11 times but denies his murder.



Advertisement

2. #FLIGHT MH17 A Dutch court has convicted three men and acquitted one over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 above Ukraine in 2014, as tensions soar over Russia’s invasion eight years later.

3. #REDACTED LIVES The second episode of Redacted Lives, The Journal‘s new six-part documentary series on mother and baby homes, is out now.

4. #BLACKROCK COLLEGE Labour leader Ivana Bacik has claimed that an individual currently in a “key leadership role” in Blackrock College was informed of abuse allegations at the school 20 years ago.

5. #RUSSIAN SANCTIONS The Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov has been summoned to a meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs today, following the announcement of sanctions against Irish politicians yesterday.