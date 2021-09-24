#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 24 September 2021
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Jane Moore Friday 24 Sep 2021, 4:50 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURT: An injunction is being sought against a recommendation in an independent report, commissioned by the Department of Defence, which recommended against awarding medals to all Jadotville survivors. The report recommended that just one survivor receive a medal. This decision is now being challenged, along with other factors including how military medals are awarded.

2. #DERRY: Evidence against two men accused of rioting on the night journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead is based on video footage captured by MTV, Derry Magistrates’ Court has heard. Patrick Gallagher, 29, from Gartan Square in Derry, and Jude McCrory, 24, from Magowan Park in the city, appeared by video link before the court this morning accused of rioting on the night McKee, 29, was shot dead in April 2019 as she observed the riot in the Creggan area of the city.

3. #ANTHONY FLYNN: An internal report for the Inner City Helping Homeless charity has detailed four serious allegations made against former CEO Anthony Flynn, who died last month. The report, seen by The Journal, was prepared by former chairman of the charity David Hall, who wrote that he was informed on 7 August of two sexual assault complaints made against Flynn. 

4. #COURTS: The trial of a man accused of murder on Dublin’s O’Connell Street has collapsed after one of the jurors believed they overheard gardaí discussing witness statements in the courtroom. Prosecution counsel told the court that gardaí “absolutely did not discuss witness statements” in the courtroom but submitted that the jury should be discharged due to the impression formed by them that one of their members had overheard discussion.

5. #HILLARY CLINTON: Hillary Clinton has been installed as chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast. The former US secretary of state, who is the first woman appointed as chancellor of the Belfast academic institution, attended an installation ceremony in the city on Friday morning, where she said Northern Ireland had become a symbol of peace and hope. 

Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

