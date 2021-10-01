#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 1 October 2021
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Friday 1 Oct 2021, 4:45 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ELECTRICITY: Electric Ireland is raising the price of residential electricity and gas for the second time in four months.

2. #MICA: A government report into homes affected by defective mica blocs has found that a remediation scheme for impacted property owners could cost up to €3.2 billion.

3. #LYRA: Police in Northern Ireland investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry have arrested two men.

4. #TOURISM: A voucher that could be used to boost tourism during the off-peak season could be given the green light if Budget negotiations go well for Tourism Minister Catherine Martin.

5. #UNIVERSITY: Ireland’s first transregional third level institution, the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, has been officially opened. 

