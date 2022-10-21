The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #REFUGEES There have been ‘grave concerns’ over the availability of accommodation this winter, with Minister Roderic O’Gorman unable to rule out people being forced to sleep on the streets.

2. #HIGH COURT An autistic man who bludgeoned his mother to death with a hatchet after an argument over an iPhone has been found not guilty of her murder by reason of insanity.

3. #TORIES Penny Mordaunt is the first MP to announce that she is seeking to replace Liz Truss as the UK’s Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

4. #ENERGY The EU deal on gas prices will not result in an immediate reduction in energy prices for householders, the Taoiseach has said, but will benefit the government’s ability to take action next year.

5. #SUSPENDED SENTENCE A man who sent sexually explicit videos to a Fine Gael TD during the 2020 general election campaign has been ordered to stay away from Leinster House.