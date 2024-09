EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UHL: The independent report into the death of Aoife Johnston at University Hospital Limerick has found a series of failings in how the hospital handled her case.

2. #LEBANON: Israel has hit a suburb in the Lebanese capital Beirut with an airstrike, killing at least three people and wounding 17 as the conlift with Hezbollah continues to intensify.

3. #ANTI-IMMIGRATION RIOTS: The Garda Commissioner has said that, in “hindsight”, the decision to stand down the public order unit on the morning of one day of the Coolock riots was not the right one.

4. #MV MATTHEW: The berthing of the seized alleged drug trafficking ship the MV Matthew in Cork has cost the State €4.4 million in the space of 11 months.

5. #LIMERICK: Gardaí have sealed off a large area on the grounds of University Hospital Limerick after a body was discovered there overnight.