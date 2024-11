EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #CONOR MCGREGOR: A jury has found that Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

2. #STORM BERT: A Status Red rain warning will be in place overnight in Cork and Galway as Storm Bert sweeps over Ireland.

3. #DONALD TRUMP: The judge in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money case ordered today that sentencing be delayed indefinitely, a legal win for the US president-elect as he prepares to return to the White House.

4. #GATWICK AIRPORT: A bomb disposal police unit was sent to Gatwick Airport in London after a “suspected prohibited item” was found in luggage.

5. #GENERAL ELECTION: Independent Ireland has pledged to freeze “green taxes”, create a Department of Efficiency and subsidise rental accommodation for front-line workers as part of its general election manifesto.