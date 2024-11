A STATUS YELLOW wind and rain warning is in place for all counties until midday tomorrow as Storm Bert sweeps over Ireland.

Met Éireann has warned the public that this weekend will be much wetter and windier than normal.

Warmer temperatures could be on the horizon as Storm Bert, a low-pressure system currently forming over the Atlantic, will displace the cold Arctic air over the country.

Yellow warnings will upgrade status to Orange in counties Galway, Kerry and Cork from midnight tonight until 10am tomorrow – when the worst of the wind and rain is expected to take place.

Localised river flooding, surface flooding from melted snow, dangerous travelling conditions and hazards such as fallen trees are expected over the weekend, particularly on Saturday.

Those travelling are warned to do so with care. Poor conditions will continue on Sunday and Met Éireann warns lasting impacts could continue into next week.

This morning will be cold and frosty, with some icy stretches and scattered showers nationwide. Showers will die down over the afternoon and hazy sunshine will be visible in most areas.

Don’t let the sunshine fool you, however. Temperatures are expected to be between 3 and 7 degrees today.

Storm Bert will pick up later tonight as very wet and windy conditions are expected. The heaviest rain will be in the southwest, causing flooding in some areas. Snow and sleet could form in the north and northwest.

There will be very strong and gusty south to southeast winds, with the strongest winds in areas near coasts. Temperatures will drop overnight to between 0 and 5 degrees, but will get warmer as the night goes on.

Tomorrow morning will be very wet and windy. Such conditions will last until midday.

Warmer temperatures are expected, however, between 12 and 15 degrees. Strong southerly winds will sweep across the country all day tomorrow.