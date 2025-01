EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TETRA: The HSE’s CEO has said the secure communications network used by Ireland’s Emergency Services “went down for a period” during Storm Éowyn.

2. #RATHOE: Two men in their 20s have died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Carlow.

3. #WASHINGTON DC: Divers are set to return to the Potomac River as part of a recovery and investigation after a mid-air collision killed 67 people yesterday.

4. #NO BUDGING: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the issue over speaking rights for the Regional Independents is more “nuanced” and “complex” than people are suggesting, as discussions remain ongoing to find a solution to the row today.

5. #XL BULLY BAN: The High Court has put a stay on a new regulation, due to come into force tomorrow, that would have allowed the State to seize or euthanise XL Bully dogs in the care of animal welfare organisations.