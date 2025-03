EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISRUPTION: Heathrow Airport has said it is “safely able to begin some flights later today”, after a fire at an electrical substation that supplies electricity to the airport led to the cancellation of more than 1,300 flights.

Advertisement

2. #LEINSTER HOUSE: The now longstanding row over Dáil speaking rights may be put to bed next week, with a vote on changes to standing orders scheduled for Tuesday.

3. #COURT OF APPEAL: Conor McGregor is seeking to introduce “fresh evidence” to support his appeal against a civil jury finding that he sexually assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

4. #UKRAINE: A top Russian security official has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, thanking him for the country’s support of Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine, Russian state media said.

5. #ÉIRE ABÚ: Kate O’Connor has secured a silver medal in the pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.