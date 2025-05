EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SATCHWELL: Richard Satchwell has been found guilty of murdering his wife Tina at their home in Youghal, Co Cork, in 2017

Advertisement

2. #HIGH COURT: Gerry Adams has been awarded €100,000 in damages after winning his libel action against the BBC at the High Court in Dublin

3. #GAZA: The Un has warned that the entire population of Gaza is at risk of famine, as an Israeli far-right minister urged the use of “full force” in the territory

4. #HOMELESSNESS: A record number of people in the State are officially recognised as homeless – the latest figures reveal 15,580 were living in emergency accommodation in April

5. #UN PEACEKEEPERS: Tánaiste Simon Harris has lashed out at the Israeli Defence Forces for a “reckless” incident in which they fired on Irish peacekeeping troops