The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WATERFORD Permission has been granted for a significant development along Waterford City’s north quays, which the council’s Chief Executive called “a significant milestone” for the city.

2. #CRUEL Three newborn puppies have been rescued by the ISPCA after they were found in a plastic bag dangling over a river near Drumkeen in Co Donegal.

3. #COVID Hong Kong will close all schools after the territory reported a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus infections, the city’s education minister said Friday.

4. #NEW TERM Schools will need a significant amount of extra staff as part of comprehensive plans to reopen schools fully and normally in September, the Covid-19 Oireachtas committee has heard.

#HEROIN Gardaí in Cork have arrested two men and seized heroin with an estimated street value of €425,000.