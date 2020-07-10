This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
The 5 at 5: Friday

By Conor McCrave Friday 10 Jul 2020, 4:57 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WATERFORD Permission has been granted for a significant development along Waterford City’s north quays, which the council’s Chief Executive called “a significant milestone” for the city.

2. #CRUEL Three newborn puppies have been rescued by the ISPCA after they were found in a plastic bag dangling over a river near Drumkeen in Co Donegal. 

3. #COVID Hong Kong will close all schools after the territory reported a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus infections, the city’s education minister said Friday.

4. #NEW TERM Schools will need a significant amount of extra staff as part of comprehensive plans to reopen schools fully and normally in September, the Covid-19 Oireachtas committee has heard.

#HEROIN Gardaí in Cork have arrested two men and seized heroin with an estimated street value of €425,000.

