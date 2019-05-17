The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOLLES STREET: An external review is expected to be carried out into the circumstances surrounding an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street.

2. #BREXIT: After six weeks of negotiations UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ended his talks with Prime Minister Theresa May saying the discussions have “gone as far as they can”.

3. CO-LIVING: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that co-living flats are part of the solution to the housing crisis.

4. #ASIA: Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. The vote is a major victory for the island’s LGBT community.

5. #GAA: Tributes poured in for Dublin gaelic football legend Anton O’Toole who passed away at the age of 68.