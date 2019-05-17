This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 May, 2019
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Ceimin Burke Friday 17 May 2019, 4:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Unfiltered Adventures
Image: Shutterstock/Unfiltered Adventures

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOLLES STREET: An external review is expected to be carried out into the circumstances surrounding an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street.  

2. #BREXIT: After six weeks of negotiations UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ended his talks with Prime Minister Theresa May saying the discussions have “gone as far as they can”.

3. CO-LIVING: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that co-living flats are part of the solution to the housing crisis.

4. #ASIA: Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. The vote is a major victory for the island’s LGBT community.

5. #GAA: Tributes poured in for Dublin gaelic football legend Anton O’Toole who passed away at the age of 68.

