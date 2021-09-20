The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAVEL: The White House has announced the lifting of the current travel ban into the US for all fully vaccinated people from November.

2. #LIXNAW: Words have been described as “inadequate” to comprehend the loss of life as a mother and son were laid to rest in Co Kerry.

3. #JAB: Pfizer and BioNTech have said trial results show their Covid-19 vaccine is safe and produced an immune response in children aged five to 11.

4. #DARK WINTER: Eamon Ryan has said the Government doesn’t expect blackouts and energy shortages to be a feature of the Irish winter despite ongoing pressure on Ireland’s national grid.

5. #THIRD LEVEL: The CAO has offered nearly 1,500 applicants a higher education place for the first time in its second round of offers.