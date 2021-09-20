The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #TRAVEL: The White House has announced the lifting of the current travel ban into the US for all fully vaccinated people from November.
2. #LIXNAW: Words have been described as “inadequate” to comprehend the loss of life as a mother and son were laid to rest in Co Kerry.
3. #JAB: Pfizer and BioNTech have said trial results show their Covid-19 vaccine is safe and produced an immune response in children aged five to 11.
4. #DARK WINTER: Eamon Ryan has said the Government doesn’t expect blackouts and energy shortages to be a feature of the Irish winter despite ongoing pressure on Ireland’s national grid.
5. #THIRD LEVEL: The CAO has offered nearly 1,500 applicants a higher education place for the first time in its second round of offers.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS