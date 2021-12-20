The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LUNNEY: The Special Criminal Court has imposed a 30-year prison sentence on the man known as YZ, who kidnapped and tortured Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney and who the media remain gagged from identifying.

2. #BOOSTERS: Ireland is now second in the EU for the number of booster jabs administered.

3. #NOVAVAX: Europe’s medicines watchdog has approved a Covid jab by US-based Novavax.

4. #UK: Boris Johnson’s senior ministers are meeting to discuss the rising tide of Covid cases amid warnings the NHS could be overwhelmed without further action to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

5. #DRIVERS: The RSA and An Garda Síochána have launched a new road safety campaign ahead of the shortest day of the year, calling on road users to “be safe, be seen”.