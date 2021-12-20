#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 20 Dec 2021, 4:49 PM
16 minutes ago 486 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5636348
Image: Shutterstock/Sven Hansche
Image: Shutterstock/Sven Hansche

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LUNNEY: The Special Criminal Court has imposed a 30-year prison sentence on the man known as YZ, who kidnapped and tortured Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney and who the media remain gagged from identifying.

2. #BOOSTERS: Ireland is now second in the EU for the number of booster jabs administered.

3. #NOVAVAX: Europe’s medicines watchdog has approved a Covid jab by US-based Novavax.

4. #UK: Boris Johnson’s senior ministers are meeting to discuss the rising tide of Covid cases amid warnings the NHS could be overwhelmed without further action to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

5. #DRIVERS: The RSA and An Garda Síochána have launched a new road safety campaign ahead of the shortest day of the year, calling on road users to “be safe, be seen”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie