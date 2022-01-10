The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #MURDER: Gardaí have said there is still no clear motive for the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot on Sunday.
2. #LEAVING CERT: Teaching unions have hit out at “unhelpful” speculation about this year’s State Exams and have said they should take place in the traditional fashion.
3. #APOLOGY: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has issued a formal apology to a man who was wrongly accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Co Meath in 1971.
4. #DUP: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on the same page as the DUP in her approach to securing major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the party’s leader has claimed.
5. #DJOKOVIC: Novak Djokovic has said he is hoping to still compete in the Australian Open, hours after winning a victory over the Australian government in his visa battle.
