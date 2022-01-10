#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 10 January 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Jan 2022, 4:45 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MURDER: Gardaí have said there is still no clear motive for the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot on Sunday. 

2. #LEAVING CERT: Teaching unions have hit out at “unhelpful” speculation about this year’s State Exams and have said they should take place in the traditional fashion. 

3. #APOLOGY: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has issued a formal apology to a man who was wrongly accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Co Meath in 1971.

4. #DUP: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on the same page as the DUP in her approach to securing major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the party’s leader has claimed.

5. #DJOKOVIC: Novak Djokovic has said he is hoping to still compete in the Australian Open, hours after winning a victory over the Australian government in his visa battle.

