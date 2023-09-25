Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #STORM A BREWING: A Status Yellow wind warning will come into force for 24 counties on Wednesday, with Met Éireann warning about the potential for flooding and power outages.
2. #BUNDORAN: A man in his 20s is in custody over a crash in Donegal in which a nine-year-old boy was killed on Saturday.
3. #SECTION 39 WORKERS: Up to 5,000 health and community workers, employed in community and voluntary sector agencies funded by the HSE and other state agencies, have voted to strike “indefinitely” on 17 October.
4. #JOHN DELANEY: The Court of Appeal has dismissed former FAI CEO John Delaney’s appeal against a decision allowing the Corporate Enforcement Agency access to certain documents it seized as part of a criminal investigation into the football association.
5. #CSO: Over 64,000 people emigrated from Ireland in the year to April, one of the highest rates in recent years, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.
