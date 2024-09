EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHILDCARE: Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has said that a one-off child benefit payment of €560 for parents in the first month their child is born would have a “meaningful impact” for families.

Advertisement

2. #THE BUDGET: The Taoiseach has denied the Government is performing a U-turn when it comes to stamp duty on homes bulk-purchased by vulture funds, following comments made by a junior minister yesterday.

3. #LEGACY ACT: A new body tasked with probing outstanding cases from the Northern Ireland Troubles will carry out an investigation into the 1974 Guildford pub bombings.

4. #BOO BOYS: Tánaiste Micheál Martin said fans at the Ireland v England game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday should have paid respect to God Save the King.

5. #HONOURED: Eight Gardaí have been honoured with the special Scott Medal for bravery at a ceremony in Dublin today.