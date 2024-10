EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEBANON: The position of Israeli forces close to the UN peacekeeper position where Irish troops are stationed in southern Lebanon is “deeply concerning”, a UN spokesperson has said.

2. #SINN FÉIN: Michelle O’Neill has apologised on behalf of Sinn Féin for the actions of two former party press officers who provided references for Michael McMonagle, who was accused of sex offences.

3. #ONE YEAR ON: The Government has once again called for the release of hostages in Gaza, one year on from the 7 October terror attacks in Israel led by militant group Hamas.

4. #LEINSTER HOUSE: Eamon Ryan has called for the identity of a politician who was allegedly recruited as an agent by Russian intelligence to be publicly revealed.

5. #RIP: The funeral mass of former government minister Mary O’Rourke in Co Westmeath heard the Fianna Fáil stalwart “enlightened us, challenged us, and even entertained us” during her career in politics and her life.