EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FINAL COUNTDOWN: There is just one constituency still counting with almost all Dáil seats now filled. You can follow all the latest developments on our liveblog.

2. #NEW ROSS: A child has died following a fatal assault in Co Wexford.

3. #THE WINNERS: With just a handful of seats still to be filled, you can find all of the TDs who have been elected so far here.

4. #KILDARE NORTH: Bernard Durkan has missed out on a seat in the Dáil in Kildare North after the Fine Gael politician was eliminated in the final count.

5. #PRICE HIKE: Taxi fares the country have increased by 9% as of 1 December to reflect the ‘rising costs’ of operating a taxi service.